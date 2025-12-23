Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by MONITORAPP. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI
Enterprise security teams running on-premises infrastructure will get the most from MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI, particularly those needing to isolate web traffic without routing it through cloud services. The solution executes all browser content in a segregated server environment and delivers only safe pixel streams back to users, blocking zero-day exploits and malicious scripts at the source before they reach endpoints. Strong NIST coverage in platform security and infrastructure resilience reflects this architecture. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-native isolation or tight integration with leading web gateways beyond AISWG; AIRBI's value is isolation-first, not gateway-first.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env.
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI: Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include Web content execution in isolated environment, On-premise isolation server deployment, Secure rendering via image or video stream delivery..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI differentiates with Web content execution in isolated environment, On-premise isolation server deployment, Secure rendering via image or video stream delivery.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI is developed by MONITORAPP. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform integrates with Directory services, Identity management platforms, Secure web gateways, SIEM solutions, SAML providers. MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI integrates with AISWG. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security, Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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