Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..

MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI: Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include Web content execution in isolated environment, On-premise isolation server deployment, Secure rendering via image or video stream delivery..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.