Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by MONITORAPP. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI
Enterprise security teams running on-premises infrastructure will get the most from MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI, particularly those needing to isolate web traffic without routing it through cloud services. The solution executes all browser content in a segregated server environment and delivers only safe pixel streams back to users, blocking zero-day exploits and malicious scripts at the source before they reach endpoints. Strong NIST coverage in platform security and infrastructure resilience reflects this architecture. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-native isolation or tight integration with leading web gateways beyond AISWG; AIRBI's value is isolation-first, not gateway-first.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI: Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include Web content execution in isolated environment, On-premise isolation server deployment, Secure rendering via image or video stream delivery..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI differentiates with Web content execution in isolated environment, On-premise isolation server deployment, Secure rendering via image or video stream delivery.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI is developed by MONITORAPP. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox