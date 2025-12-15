Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

MONITORAPP Remote Browser Isolation - AIRBI: Remote Browser Isolation solution that executes web content in isolated env. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include Web content execution in isolated environment, On-premise isolation server deployment, Secure rendering via image or video stream delivery..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.