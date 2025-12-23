Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces with heavy SaaS adoption should evaluate Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for its clientless zero-trust architecture, which eliminates VPN complexity while enforcing policy on unmanaged and BYOD devices simultaneously. The platform's content disarm capability across 220+ file types and support for managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices in a single pane gives you actual visibility over browser-based data exfiltration that endpoint DLP tools miss. Skip this if your organization relies on traditional network perimeter controls and has minimal cloud application use; the value proposition erodes when you're not solving for distributed access patterns.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser: Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser differentiates with Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security, Remote Browser Isolation, BYOD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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