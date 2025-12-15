Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces with heavy SaaS adoption should evaluate Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for its clientless zero-trust architecture, which eliminates VPN complexity while enforcing policy on unmanaged and BYOD devices simultaneously. The platform's content disarm capability across 220+ file types and support for managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices in a single pane gives you actual visibility over browser-based data exfiltration that endpoint DLP tools miss. Skip this if your organization relies on traditional network perimeter controls and has minimal cloud application use; the value proposition erodes when you're not solving for distributed access patterns.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser: Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser differentiates with Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox