Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser: Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.