Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Menlo Security File Security is a commercial network sandboxing tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
SMBs and mid-market teams handling high-volume file intake from untrusted sources will find Menlo Security File Security's real value in its breadth: 220+ file type support means you're actually sanitizing the complex formats that slip past basic content filters, not just PDFs and images. The CDR engine rebuilds files after stripping malicious content while preserving usability, which matters when your users need the output to work immediately without reprocessing. Skip this if your organization primarily needs network-level file scanning rather than endpoint and portal protection, or if you're already comfortable with air-gapped workflows for sensitive file handling.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
File sanitization solution using CDR to disarm and rebuild 220+ file types
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Menlo Security File Security for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Menlo Security File Security: File sanitization solution using CDR to disarm and rebuild 220+ file types. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for file sanitization, Support for over 220 file types including complex formats, Automatic disarming and rebuilding of files with macros..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Menlo Security File Security differentiates with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for file sanitization, Support for over 220 file types including complex formats, Automatic disarming and rebuilding of files with macros.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Menlo Security File Security is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Menlo Security File Security serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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