Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..

Menlo Security File Security: File sanitization solution using CDR to disarm and rebuild 220+ file types. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for file sanitization, Support for over 220 file types including complex formats, Automatic disarming and rebuilding of files with macros..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.