Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

Menlo Security File Security: File sanitization solution using CDR to disarm and rebuild 220+ file types. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for file sanitization, Support for over 220 file types including complex formats, Automatic disarming and rebuilding of files with macros..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.