Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Keeper Connection Manager is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
SMB and mid-market teams with distributed workforces handling sensitive data will value Keeper Connection Manager's agentless deployment and zero-knowledge architecture, which keeps credentials off user devices while maintaining admin control without VPN friction. The credential autofill capability paired with session recording directly addresses PR.AA compliance requirements without requiring endpoint agents or network rebuilds. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing PAM systems or requires granular application-layer controls beyond web browsing; Keeper Connection Manager is purpose-built for web isolation, not a replacement for broader identity infrastructure.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Remote browser isolation solution for secure, VPN-less web access
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Keeper Connection Manager for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Keeper Connection Manager: Remote browser isolation solution for secure, VPN-less web access. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Remote browser isolation hosting browsing sessions in controlled environment, Zero-knowledge architecture with customer-controlled network communications, Session recording for compliance and auditing..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Keeper Connection Manager differentiates with Remote browser isolation hosting browsing sessions in controlled environment, Zero-knowledge architecture with customer-controlled network communications, Session recording for compliance and auditing.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Keeper Connection Manager is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Keeper Connection Manager serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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