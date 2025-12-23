Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..

Keeper Connection Manager: Remote browser isolation solution for secure, VPN-less web access. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Remote browser isolation hosting browsing sessions in controlled environment, Zero-knowledge architecture with customer-controlled network communications, Session recording for compliance and auditing..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.