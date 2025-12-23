Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Isolate-X is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Nullzec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with phishing and ransomware driven by user click behavior will see immediate value from Isolate-X's browser isolation approach, which removes the endpoint as an attack surface entirely. The platform's backend isolation architecture and malicious code removal directly address the gap in NIST PR.PS coverage most organizations face when relying on client-side controls alone. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't click malicious links; that's not realistic, and Isolate-X knows it.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Isolate-X for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Isolate-X: Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks. built by Nullzec. Core capabilities include Browser isolation, Ransomware protection, Malware protection..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Isolate-X differentiates with Browser isolation, Ransomware protection, Malware protection.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Isolate-X is developed by Nullzec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Isolate-X serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security, Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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