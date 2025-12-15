Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

Isolate-X: Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks. built by Nullzec. Core capabilities include Browser isolation, Ransomware protection, Malware protection..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.