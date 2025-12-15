Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Isolate-X is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Nullzec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with phishing and ransomware driven by user click behavior will see immediate value from Isolate-X's browser isolation approach, which removes the endpoint as an attack surface entirely. The platform's backend isolation architecture and malicious code removal directly address the gap in NIST PR.PS coverage most organizations face when relying on client-side controls alone. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't click malicious links; that's not realistic, and Isolate-X knows it.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs Isolate-X for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
Isolate-X: Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks. built by Nullzec. Core capabilities include Browser isolation, Ransomware protection, Malware protection..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. Isolate-X differentiates with Browser isolation, Ransomware protection, Malware protection.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. Isolate-X is developed by Nullzec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and Isolate-X serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox