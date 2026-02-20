Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Apozy. Isolate-X is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Nullzec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat the browser as a primary attack surface will see the fastest ROI from Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform, especially if phishing and malicious ads are outpacing your current web gateway controls. The platform deploys network-wide in under one minute and monitors real-time browser activity across 3.5 billion sites with SSL inspection intact, addressing the detection and continuous monitoring gaps most organizations have. This is not the tool for teams looking for post-breach forensics or incident response automation; Apozy prioritizes blocking threats before they land, not analyzing them after.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with phishing and ransomware driven by user click behavior will see immediate value from Isolate-X's browser isolation approach, which removes the endpoint as an attack surface entirely. The platform's backend isolation architecture and malicious code removal directly address the gap in NIST PR.PS coverage most organizations face when relying on client-side controls alone. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't click malicious links; that's not realistic, and Isolate-X knows it.
Browser defense platform to detect, isolate, and block web-based threats.
Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks
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Common questions about comparing Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform vs Isolate-X for your remote browser isolation needs.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform: Browser defense platform to detect, isolate, and block web-based threats. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser monitoring across organizational networks, Detection and isolation of malicious websites, Phishing and spear-phishing attack blocking..
Isolate-X: Enterprise browser isolation platform for preventing human error-based attacks. built by Nullzec. Core capabilities include Browser isolation, Ransomware protection, Malware protection..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform differentiates with Real-time browser monitoring across organizational networks, Detection and isolation of malicious websites, Phishing and spear-phishing attack blocking. Isolate-X differentiates with Browser isolation, Ransomware protection, Malware protection.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform is developed by Apozy. Isolate-X is developed by Nullzec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform and Isolate-X serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security, URL Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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