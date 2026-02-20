Startups and SMBs tired of phishing losses will find real value in Apozy Browser Security's native Chrome sandboxing, which blocks attacks before they touch endpoints without requiring infrastructure overhaul. The AI-based threat detection addresses the continuous monitoring gap that leaves most browser-based threats undetected until damage is done. Skip this if your org needs centralized visibility across all internet-facing apps beyond the browser, or if you're already running a full remote browser isolation appliance; Apozy's extension model wins on speed of deployment, not breadth of coverage.

Menlo Security File Security

SMBs and mid-market teams handling high-volume file intake from untrusted sources will find Menlo Security File Security's real value in its breadth: 220+ file type support means you're actually sanitizing the complex formats that slip past basic content filters, not just PDFs and images. The CDR engine rebuilds files after stripping malicious content while preserving usability, which matters when your users need the output to work immediately without reprocessing. Skip this if your organization primarily needs network-level file scanning rather than endpoint and portal protection, or if you're already comfortable with air-gapped workflows for sensitive file handling.