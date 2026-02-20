Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apozy Browser Security is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Apozy. Menlo Security File Security is a commercial network sandboxing tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs tired of phishing losses will find real value in Apozy Browser Security's native Chrome sandboxing, which blocks attacks before they touch endpoints without requiring infrastructure overhaul. The AI-based threat detection addresses the continuous monitoring gap that leaves most browser-based threats undetected until damage is done. Skip this if your org needs centralized visibility across all internet-facing apps beyond the browser, or if you're already running a full remote browser isolation appliance; Apozy's extension model wins on speed of deployment, not breadth of coverage.
SMBs and mid-market teams handling high-volume file intake from untrusted sources will find Menlo Security File Security's real value in its breadth: 220+ file type support means you're actually sanitizing the complex formats that slip past basic content filters, not just PDFs and images. The CDR engine rebuilds files after stripping malicious content while preserving usability, which matters when your users need the output to work immediately without reprocessing. Skip this if your organization primarily needs network-level file scanning rather than endpoint and portal protection, or if you're already comfortable with air-gapped workflows for sensitive file handling.
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
File sanitization solution using CDR to disarm and rebuild 220+ file types
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Common questions about comparing Apozy Browser Security vs Menlo Security File Security for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..
Menlo Security File Security: File sanitization solution using CDR to disarm and rebuild 220+ file types. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for file sanitization, Support for over 220 file types including complex formats, Automatic disarming and rebuilding of files with macros..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apozy Browser Security differentiates with Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection. Menlo Security File Security differentiates with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for file sanitization, Support for over 220 file types including complex formats, Automatic disarming and rebuilding of files with macros.
Apozy Browser Security is developed by Apozy. Menlo Security File Security is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apozy Browser Security and Menlo Security File Security serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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