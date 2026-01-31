Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Single Sign On is a commercial access management tool by Auth0. authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing authentication sprawl across 50+ applications will see immediate friction reduction from Auth0 Single Sign On's Universal Login and passwordless workflows, which cut both user friction and phishing surface simultaneously. SOC2 and HIPAA compliance certifications plus native brute force protection and configurable password policies mean security requirements are pre-baked rather than bolted on afterward. Skip this if you need deep device posture checking or conditional access rules that respond to real-time threat signals; Auth0 excels at authentication itself, not the risk-assessment layer that should sit upstream of it.
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Single Sign On vs authentik for your access management needs.
Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Single Sign On differentiates with Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination. authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy.
Auth0 Single Sign On is developed by Auth0. authentik is developed by authentik. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Single Sign On and authentik serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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