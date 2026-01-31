Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..

authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.