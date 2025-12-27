Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Okta. Ping Identity Platform is a commercial access management tool by Ping Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciam fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing authentication for employees, customers, and third parties at scale should standardize on Ping Identity Platform; its orchestration layer connects 350+ identity systems through a single control plane, eliminating point-solution sprawl. The platform handles 200 million logins daily across 1,000+ transactions per second, with FedRAMP and on-premises deployment options that satisfy both commercial and government compliance requirements. Skip this if your identity program is still siloed by user type or if you need a lightweight, single-use MFA add-on; Ping demands organizational maturity to realize the value of unified identity orchestration.
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Platform vs Ping Identity Platform for your ciam needs.
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Ping Identity Platform: Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization. built by Ping Identity. Core capabilities include Multi-identity type support (customers, employees, third parties, AI agents), Multiple deployment options (SaaS, FedRAMP, private cloud, on-premises), High-scale operations (200M logins/day, 100M+ users, 1,000+ TPS)..
Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Platform differentiates with Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login. Ping Identity Platform differentiates with Multi-identity type support (customers, employees, third parties, AI agents), Multiple deployment options (SaaS, FedRAMP, private cloud, on-premises), High-scale operations (200M logins/day, 100M+ users, 1,000+ TPS).
Auth0 Platform is developed by Okta. Ping Identity Platform is developed by Ping Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Platform and Ping Identity Platform serve similar CIAM use cases: both cover Authentication, Authorization, Single Sign On. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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