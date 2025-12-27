league/oauth2-server

PHP development teams building custom authorization infrastructure will get the most from league/oauth2-server because it's a battle-tested implementation that handles the RFC compliance work you'd otherwise build yourself, with 6,618 GitHub stars reflecting real production adoption. The library covers multiple OAuth 2.0 grant types and integrates cleanly into existing PHP stacks without forcing a vendor platform dependency. Skip this if your organization needs a fully managed service with built-in user management, audit logging, and compliance dashboards; league/oauth2-server is an authorization server component, not an identity platform, and requires your team to own the operational security around token storage and refresh logic.