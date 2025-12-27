Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Okta. Duo Directory is a commercial access management tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciam fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy directory services need Duo Directory for its phishing-resistant MFA and passwordless authentication, which actually reduce the attack surface that traditional password-plus-code approaches leave open. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control with automated provisioning across multiple identity sources, eliminating manual sync errors that plague directory deployments. Pass on this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection or network segmentation; Duo Directory is identity infrastructure, not a replacement for EDR or zero-trust network access.
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Platform vs Duo Directory for your ciam needs.
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Duo Directory: IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User directory with lifecycle management, Single sign-on (SSO), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication..
Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in passwordless authentication, single sign-on (sso). Auth0 Platform differentiates with Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Social login, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Duo Directory differentiates with User directory with lifecycle management, Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, Device trust.
Auth0 Platform is developed by Okta. Duo Directory is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Platform and Duo Directory serve similar CIAM use cases: both cover MFA, Single Sign On, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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