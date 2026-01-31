Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Auth0. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication
Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing aging SMS-based MFA will see immediate risk reduction from OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication's adaptive authentication engine, which evaluates login context and device posture before enforcing MFA policy. SmartFactor Authentication uses machine learning to flag anomalous access patterns, reducing friction for legitimate users while catching the majority of credential-stuffing attacks without additional overhead. Skip this if your organization requires hardware security key enforcement as the primary method or needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems; OneLogin's strength is cloud-native deployments where passwordless and risk-based policies can actually take effect.
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Passwordless Authentication vs OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication: MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication differentiates with Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication differentiates with OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is developed by Auth0. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication and OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, Single Sign On. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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