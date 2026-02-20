Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing aging SMS-based MFA will see immediate risk reduction from OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication's adaptive authentication engine, which evaluates login context and device posture before enforcing MFA policy. SmartFactor Authentication uses machine learning to flag anomalous access patterns, reducing friction for legitimate users while catching the majority of credential-stuffing attacks without additional overhead. Skip this if your organization requires hardware security key enforcement as the primary method or needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems; OneLogin's strength is cloud-native deployments where passwordless and risk-based policies can actually take effect.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication: MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication differentiates with OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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