Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing aging SMS-based MFA will see immediate risk reduction from OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication's adaptive authentication engine, which evaluates login context and device posture before enforcing MFA policy. SmartFactor Authentication uses machine learning to flag anomalous access patterns, reducing friction for legitimate users while catching the majority of credential-stuffing attacks without additional overhead. Skip this if your organization requires hardware security key enforcement as the primary method or needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems; OneLogin's strength is cloud-native deployments where passwordless and risk-based policies can actually take effect.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication: MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication differentiates with OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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