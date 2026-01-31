1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication: MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, SmartFactor Authentication with machine learning risk evaluation, WebAuthn biometric authentication support..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.