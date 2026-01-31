Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Auth0. Okta Workforce Identity is a commercial access management tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication
Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates will get the most from Okta Workforce Identity; its 8,000-plus pre-built integrations and Universal Directory eliminate the identity fragmentation that forces manual access reviews across disconnected apps. The vendor's Okta AI threat detection and adaptive MFA policies score decisively on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, catching compromised credentials and anomalous logins before lateral movement happens. Skip this if your priority is privileged access management for on-premises infrastructure; Okta's PAM module is bolted-on, not native, and it assumes cloud-first identity architectures.
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Passwordless Authentication vs Okta Workforce Identity for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..
Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication differentiates with Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication. Okta Workforce Identity differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is developed by Auth0. Okta Workforce Identity is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication and Okta Workforce Identity serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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