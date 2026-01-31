Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.

JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple SaaS applications and devices should choose JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication for its native push-based authentication and self-service enrollment, which dramatically cuts support overhead compared to SMS or TOTP-only competitors. The JumpCloud Protect authenticator app and contextual access policies address NIST CSF 2.0's Identity Management and Authentication control without forcing you into a separate identity vendor. Skip this if you need deep certificate management at scale or are already locked into Okta or Azure AD's native MFA; JumpCloud's strength is complementing identity platforms that lack sophisticated push workflows, not replacing them.