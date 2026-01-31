Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.

authentik

Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.