Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Auth0. authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication
Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Passwordless Authentication vs authentik for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication differentiates with Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication. authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is developed by Auth0. authentik is developed by authentik. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication and authentik serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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