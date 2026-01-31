Auth0 Device Flow is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Auth0. Auth0 Platform is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing smart TVs, streaming devices, and IoT deployments should use Auth0 Device Flow because it's the only OAuth 2.0 implementation purpose-built for hardware that can't open browsers or accept complex input. The two-step flow,where the device displays a code while authentication happens on a secondary endpoint,eliminates the friction that breaks user experience on input-constrained hardware, and Auth0's NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper access control isolation between device and authenticator. Skip this if you're managing traditional web or mobile apps; the device flow overhead adds complexity you don't need.
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Device Flow vs Auth0 Platform for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Auth0 Device Flow: OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices. built by Auth0. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OAuth 2.0 device authorization flow, Two-step authentication process, Secondary device authentication..
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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