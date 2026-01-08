1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. Auth0 Device Flow is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Auth0. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Teams securing smart TVs, streaming devices, and IoT deployments should use Auth0 Device Flow because it's the only OAuth 2.0 implementation purpose-built for hardware that can't open browsers or accept complex input. The two-step flow,where the device displays a code while authentication happens on a secondary endpoint,eliminates the friction that breaks user experience on input-constrained hardware, and Auth0's NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper access control isolation between device and authenticator. Skip this if you're managing traditional web or mobile apps; the device flow overhead adds complexity you don't need.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Auth0 Device Flow for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Auth0 Device Flow: OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices. built by Auth0. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OAuth 2.0 device authorization flow, Two-step authentication process, Secondary device authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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