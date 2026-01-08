Auth0 Device Flow

Teams securing smart TVs, streaming devices, and IoT deployments should use Auth0 Device Flow because it's the only OAuth 2.0 implementation purpose-built for hardware that can't open browsers or accept complex input. The two-step flow,where the device displays a code while authentication happens on a secondary endpoint,eliminates the friction that breaks user experience on input-constrained hardware, and Auth0's NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper access control isolation between device and authenticator. Skip this if you're managing traditional web or mobile apps; the device flow overhead adds complexity you don't need.