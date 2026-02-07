Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ: Identity security platform for access monitoring and threat detection. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity security monitoring, Access activity monitoring, Identity threat detection..

AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform: Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time identity access path mapping across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, AI-powered classification of agentic AI, non-human, and human identity behavior, Identity Activity Access Graph for visualizing actual access paths..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.