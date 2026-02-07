Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Polymer DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Polymer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying SaaS and generative AI tools will get the most from Polymer DSPM because it embeds data controls directly into ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI workflows rather than bolting governance on after the fact. The 500+ pre-built entities combined with NLP-powered custom policies mean you can enforce real-time redaction and quarantine actions without building detections from scratch. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy database security or you need SIEM integration; Polymer's strength is preventing data leakage at the point of use in modern AI and SaaS applications.
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Database Activity Monitoring vs Polymer DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
Polymer DSPM: DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include AI-powered content inspection for real-time and historical data analysis, 500+ pre-built entities with custom policy creation using NLP, regex, and business logic, Inline context-aware data security embedded in SaaS and AI workflows..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring differentiates with Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management. Polymer DSPM differentiates with AI-powered content inspection for real-time and historical data analysis, 500+ pre-built entities with custom policy creation using NLP, regex, and business logic, Inline context-aware data security embedded in SaaS and AI workflows.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is developed by Aurva. Polymer DSPM is developed by Polymer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring and Polymer DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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