Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.

Polymer DSPM

Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying SaaS and generative AI tools will get the most from Polymer DSPM because it embeds data controls directly into ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI workflows rather than bolting governance on after the fact. The 500+ pre-built entities combined with NLP-powered custom policies mean you can enforce real-time redaction and quarantine actions without building detections from scratch. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy database security or you need SIEM integration; Polymer's strength is preventing data leakage at the point of use in modern AI and SaaS applications.