Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

Polymer DSPM: DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include AI-powered content inspection for real-time and historical data analysis, 500+ pre-built entities with custom policy creation using NLP, regex, and business logic, Inline context-aware data security embedded in SaaS and AI workflows..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.