Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Polymer DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Polymer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying SaaS and generative AI tools will get the most from Polymer DSPM because it embeds data controls directly into ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI workflows rather than bolting governance on after the fact. The 500+ pre-built entities combined with NLP-powered custom policies mean you can enforce real-time redaction and quarantine actions without building detections from scratch. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy database security or you need SIEM integration; Polymer's strength is preventing data leakage at the point of use in modern AI and SaaS applications.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Polymer DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Polymer DSPM: DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include AI-powered content inspection for real-time and historical data analysis, 500+ pre-built entities with custom policy creation using NLP, regex, and business logic, Inline context-aware data security embedded in SaaS and AI workflows..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Polymer DSPM differentiates with AI-powered content inspection for real-time and historical data analysis, 500+ pre-built entities with custom policy creation using NLP, regex, and business logic, Inline context-aware data security embedded in SaaS and AI workflows.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Polymer DSPM is developed by Polymer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Polymer DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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