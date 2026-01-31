1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Polymer DSPM: DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include AI-powered content inspection for real-time and historical data analysis, 500+ pre-built entities with custom policy creation using NLP, regex, and business logic, Inline context-aware data security embedded in SaaS and AI workflows..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.