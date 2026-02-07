Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..

Imperva Data Security Fabric: Enterprise-scale data security platform for multicloud and hybrid environments. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Monitoring for unusual behaviors and unauthorized data access, Security policy enforcement across multicloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.