Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Imperva Data Security Fabric is a commercial data security posture management tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aurva Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data will find value in Aurva Data Security Posture Management because it actually maps data flows and surfaces shadow AI exposure instead of just cataloging tables. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the often-neglected Incident Analysis and Supply Chain Risk Management areas, which means you get response and forensics alongside discovery. Skip this if your team needs deep application-layer protection or has already locked down data access through identity controls; Aurva assumes you're starting from chaos and plays strongest in the discovery-to-classification phase.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data across multiple clouds and on-premises need Imperva Data Security Fabric for its breadth of discovery and classification, covering 200+ repository types where competitors often stop at the obvious ones. The platform's strength in NIST ID.AM and PR.DS, combined with automated compliance reporting for SOX, HIPAA, and GDPR, means you're not just finding data risk,you're proving control to auditors without manual spreadsheet work. Skip this if your data footprint is small or entirely on a single cloud; the complexity of deployment and pricing justify themselves only when you're wrangling sprawl across dozens of data stores.
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring
Enterprise-scale data security platform for multicloud and hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Data Security Posture Management vs Imperva Data Security Fabric for your data security posture management needs.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..
Imperva Data Security Fabric: Enterprise-scale data security platform for multicloud and hybrid environments. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Monitoring for unusual behaviors and unauthorized data access, Security policy enforcement across multicloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management differentiates with Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring. Imperva Data Security Fabric differentiates with Data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Monitoring for unusual behaviors and unauthorized data access, Security policy enforcement across multicloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management is developed by Aurva. Imperva Data Security Fabric is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management and Imperva Data Security Fabric serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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