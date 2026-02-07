Acante Data Security Observability is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acante. Aurva Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acante Data Security Observability
Teams securing Databricks lakehouses with sensitive data at scale should start with Acante Data Security Observability; it's the only platform purpose-built for PII discovery and access control in lakehouse environments rather than retrofitted from data warehouse tools. Agent-free deployment and native Databricks integration mean you're monitoring notebooks, models, and delta shares without infrastructure overhead, while automated PII classification and leakage detection directly map to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM. Skip this if your data lives primarily in traditional data warehouses or your Databricks usage is exploratory rather than production-heavy; the ROI hinges on having sensitive data and governance-conscious users already embedded in the lakehouse.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data will find value in Aurva Data Security Posture Management because it actually maps data flows and surfaces shadow AI exposure instead of just cataloging tables. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the often-neglected Incident Analysis and Supply Chain Risk Management areas, which means you get response and forensics alongside discovery. Skip this if your team needs deep application-layer protection or has already locked down data access through identity controls; Aurva assumes you're starting from chaos and plays strongest in the discovery-to-classification phase.
Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Acante Data Security Observability vs Aurva Data Security Posture Management for your data security posture management needs.
Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..
Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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