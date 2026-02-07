Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.