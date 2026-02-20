Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.