Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Aurva Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data will find value in Aurva Data Security Posture Management because it actually maps data flows and surfaces shadow AI exposure instead of just cataloging tables. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the often-neglected Incident Analysis and Supply Chain Risk Management areas, which means you get response and forensics alongside discovery. Skip this if your team needs deep application-layer protection or has already locked down data access through identity controls; Aurva assumes you're starting from chaos and plays strongest in the discovery-to-classification phase.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Aurva Data Security Posture Management for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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