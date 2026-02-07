Aurva Access Monitoring: Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ)..

Lightbeam Data Identity Graph: AI-powered data identity graph linking sensitive data to identities & access. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Entity resolution engine connecting fragmented attributes to identities, AI and NLP-based sensitive data detection and classification, Real-time risk scoring based on data sensitivity and access patterns..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.