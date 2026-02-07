Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva Access Monitoring is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Lightbeam Data Identity Graph is a commercial data security posture management tool by Lightbeam. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing databases alongside emerging AI systems will get the most from Aurva Access Monitoring because it's one of the few platforms that treats agentic access as a first-class security problem, not an afterthought. The vendor covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Data Security, with particular strength in real-time detection of unusual access patterns across data flows and AI workloads. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance reporting and audit trails rather than behavioral anomalies; Aurva prioritizes detection speed over the kind of forensic audit history some regulated industries demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in fragmented data across SaaS and on-premises systems need Lightbeam Data Identity Graph to stop guessing who actually has access to sensitive information. Its entity resolution engine connects scattered data attributes to real identities in hybrid environments, then scores risk in real time based on actual access patterns rather than static policies. Skip this if your data footprint is mostly centralized in a single cloud platform or if you need mature automation for remediation across dozens of third-party systems; Lightbeam's integrations are still narrow.
Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems
AI-powered data identity graph linking sensitive data to identities & access
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Access Monitoring vs Lightbeam Data Identity Graph for your data security posture management needs.
Aurva Access Monitoring: Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ)..
Lightbeam Data Identity Graph: AI-powered data identity graph linking sensitive data to identities & access. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Entity resolution engine connecting fragmented attributes to identities, AI and NLP-based sensitive data detection and classification, Real-time risk scoring based on data sensitivity and access patterns..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva Access Monitoring differentiates with Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ). Lightbeam Data Identity Graph differentiates with Entity resolution engine connecting fragmented attributes to identities, AI and NLP-based sensitive data detection and classification, Real-time risk scoring based on data sensitivity and access patterns.
Aurva Access Monitoring is developed by Aurva. Lightbeam Data Identity Graph is developed by Lightbeam. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva Access Monitoring and Lightbeam Data Identity Graph serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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