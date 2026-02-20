Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Aurva Access Monitoring is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing databases alongside emerging AI systems will get the most from Aurva Access Monitoring because it's one of the few platforms that treats agentic access as a first-class security problem, not an afterthought. The vendor covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Data Security, with particular strength in real-time detection of unusual access patterns across data flows and AI workloads. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance reporting and audit trails rather than behavioral anomalies; Aurva prioritizes detection speed over the kind of forensic audit history some regulated industries demand.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Aurva Access Monitoring for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Aurva Access Monitoring: Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ)..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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