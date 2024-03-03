Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)
Security teams running lean IR operations with limited budget will get the most from Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS); it cuts investigation friction by letting responders collaborate on timelines and artifacts in a shared workspace without the licensing cost of commercial platforms. The Docker-native deployment means you're live in hours, not weeks of procurement and integration, and the 1,444 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners who've validated the interface. Skip IRIS if your team relies on automated playbook execution or needs tight integration with your existing SOAR; this is investigation coordination, not orchestration.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS): A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response is open-source with 1,062 GitHub stars. Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) is open-source with 1,444 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurora Incident Response and Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox