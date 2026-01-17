Aurex™ Business Continuity: Business continuity management platform with impact analysis and recovery plans. built by Aurex. Core capabilities include Critical process documentation, Business impact analysis, Business continuity plan development..

Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform: Critical event management platform for emergency response and continuity. built by Everbridge. Core capabilities include Multi-modal notification delivery across 100+ communication channels, Automated event handling with customized rules and location-based thresholds, 99.99% transactional uptime with geo-redundant data centers..

Both serve the Business Continuity Planning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.