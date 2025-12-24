ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution: BCM solution for continuity planning, impact analysis, and recovery exercises. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Business Impact Analysis with RTO and RPO definition, Business Recovery Plan development with runbooks, Recovery warm-up exercises and drills..

Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform: Critical event management platform for emergency response and continuity. built by Everbridge. Core capabilities include Multi-modal notification delivery across 100+ communication channels, Automated event handling with customized rules and location-based thresholds, 99.99% transactional uptime with geo-redundant data centers..

Both serve the Business Continuity Planning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.