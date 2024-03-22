Aurasium

Mobile app security teams protecting Android applications against runtime exploitation will find value in Aurasium's bytecode rewriting approach, which injects monitoring directly into APK files rather than relying on OS-level hooks that attackers can bypass. The tool is free and open source with active GitHub development, making it viable for resource-constrained teams or those building custom enforcement policies into their app pipelines. Skip this if you need enterprise support, out-of-the-box threat intelligence, or protection for iOS; Aurasium is a framework for teams comfortable with technical customization and integration work.