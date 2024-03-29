Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. drozer is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile security teams testing Android apps in-house will get the most from drozer because it actually executes against runtime behavior and IPC endpoints instead of static analysis alone. The 4,471 GitHub stars and active use by security researchers validates its ability to find permission bypasses and data leakage that sandbox scanners miss. Skip this if you need GUI-driven workflows or automated compliance reporting; drozer requires hands-on testing chops and is free precisely because it's a practitioner's tool, not a vendor solution.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
drozer is an open source Android security testing framework that identifies vulnerabilities in mobile apps and devices through Android Runtime and IPC endpoint interaction.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs drozer for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
drozer: drozer is an open source Android security testing framework that identifies vulnerabilities in mobile apps and devices through Android Runtime and IPC endpoint interaction..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. drozer is open-source with 4,471 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and drozer serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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