Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

Hexnode Mobile Device Management: Unified endpoint management platform for mobile and desktop device fleets. built by Hexnode. Core capabilities include Zero-touch device enrollment and provisioning, Multi-platform support (Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS), Kiosk mode for single-purpose and multi-app configurations..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.