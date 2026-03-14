Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Hexnode Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Hexnode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
Hexnode Mobile Device Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed Android and iOS fleets will get the most from Hexnode Mobile Device Management because it handles zero-touch enrollment and kiosk lockdown without the bloat of vendors targeting everything from laptops to IoT. The platform's native integration with Apple DEP and Samsung Knox means you're not fighting API limitations on the two platforms that matter most for mobile. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised devices in the wild; Hexnode excels at preventing misconfiguration and enforcing policy, not hunting anomalies after the fact.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Unified endpoint management platform for mobile and desktop device fleets
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs Hexnode Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Hexnode Mobile Device Management: Unified endpoint management platform for mobile and desktop device fleets. built by Hexnode. Core capabilities include Zero-touch device enrollment and provisioning, Multi-platform support (Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS), Kiosk mode for single-purpose and multi-app configurations..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. Hexnode Mobile Device Management differentiates with Zero-touch device enrollment and provisioning, Multi-platform support (Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS), Kiosk mode for single-purpose and multi-app configurations.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Hexnode Mobile Device Management is developed by Hexnode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot integrates with Microsoft Intune, Microsoft 365, Windows Autopilot. Hexnode Mobile Device Management integrates with Apple DEP, Samsung Knox. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and Hexnode Mobile Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover Patch Management, BYOD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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