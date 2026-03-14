Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. SaaS Alerts Fortify is a commercial sspm tool by SaaS Alerts. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 across dozens or hundreds of client tenants should pick Augmentt Engage Autopilot because it actually stops security policy drift instead of just reporting it. The tool combines automated enforcement with continuous monitoring across multi-tenant environments, which means your junior techs aren't manually re-applying the same policies every quarter. Skip this if you're a single-tenant organization or you need coverage beyond M365; Augmentt is built specifically for the MSP scaling problem, not the generalist CSPM buyer.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for dozens of tenants should pick SaaS Alerts Fortify if policy drift across accounts is eating your compliance time; it automates what would otherwise require manual tenant-by-tenant configuration work. The centralized Secure Score dashboard with regression alerts means you catch security backsliding across your customer base before audits do, covering the GV.OV and PR.PS functions that most MSPs leave on autopilot. Skip this if your customers are primarily on Google Workspace or hybrid environments where Microsoft 365 is secondary; the tight Microsoft-only integration is a strength for pure-play M365 shops and a real limitation everywhere else.
MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation.
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Engage Autopilot vs SaaS Alerts Fortify for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot: MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot differentiates with Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs. SaaS Alerts Fortify differentiates with Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. SaaS Alerts Fortify is developed by SaaS Alerts. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot integrates with Microsoft 365. SaaS Alerts Fortify integrates with Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot and SaaS Alerts Fortify serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365, Microsoft, Multi Tenancy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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