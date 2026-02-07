Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Augmentt Engage Autopilot is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 across dozens or hundreds of client tenants should pick Augmentt Engage Autopilot because it actually stops security policy drift instead of just reporting it. The tool combines automated enforcement with continuous monitoring across multi-tenant environments, which means your junior techs aren't manually re-applying the same policies every quarter. Skip this if you're a single-tenant organization or you need coverage beyond M365; Augmentt is built specifically for the MSP scaling problem, not the generalist CSPM buyer.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Augmentt Engage Autopilot for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Augmentt Engage Autopilot: MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Augmentt Engage Autopilot differentiates with Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Augmentt Engage Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Augmentt Engage Autopilot serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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