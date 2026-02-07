AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Augmentt Engage Autopilot: MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.