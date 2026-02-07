AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.