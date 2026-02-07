Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. SaaS Alerts Fortify is a commercial sspm tool by SaaS Alerts. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for dozens of tenants should pick SaaS Alerts Fortify if policy drift across accounts is eating your compliance time; it automates what would otherwise require manual tenant-by-tenant configuration work. The centralized Secure Score dashboard with regression alerts means you catch security backsliding across your customer base before audits do, covering the GV.OV and PR.PS functions that most MSPs leave on autopilot. Skip this if your customers are primarily on Google Workspace or hybrid environments where Microsoft 365 is secondary; the tight Microsoft-only integration is a strength for pure-play M365 shops and a real limitation everywhere else.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs SaaS Alerts Fortify for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. SaaS Alerts Fortify differentiates with Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. SaaS Alerts Fortify is developed by SaaS Alerts. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and SaaS Alerts Fortify serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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