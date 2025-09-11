Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. SaaS Alerts Fortify is a commercial sspm tool by SaaS Alerts. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS. MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for dozens of tenants should pick SaaS Alerts Fortify if policy drift across accounts is eating your compliance time; it automates what would otherwise require manual tenant-by-tenant configuration work. The centralized Secure Score dashboard with regression alerts means you catch security backsliding across your customer base before audits do, covering the GV.OV and PR.PS functions that most MSPs leave on autopilot. Skip this if your customers are primarily on Google Workspace or hybrid environments where Microsoft 365 is secondary; the tight Microsoft-only integration is a strength for pure-play M365 shops and a real limitation everywhere else.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for dozens of tenants should pick SaaS Alerts Fortify if policy drift across accounts is eating your compliance time; it automates what would otherwise require manual tenant-by-tenant configuration work. The centralized Secure Score dashboard with regression alerts means you catch security backsliding across your customer base before audits do, covering the GV.OV and PR.PS functions that most MSPs leave on autopilot. Skip this if your customers are primarily on Google Workspace or hybrid environments where Microsoft 365 is secondary; the tight Microsoft-only integration is a strength for pure-play M365 shops and a real limitation everywhere else.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs SaaS Alerts Fortify for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. SaaS Alerts Fortify differentiates with Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. SaaS Alerts Fortify is developed by SaaS Alerts. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. SaaS Alerts Fortify integrates with Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and SaaS Alerts Fortify serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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