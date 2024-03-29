Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs Fix Lockfile Integrity for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS and Fix Lockfile Integrity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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