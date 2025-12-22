Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Fix Lockfile Integrity for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk and Fix Lockfile Integrity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while Fix Lockfile Integrity is Free, Fix Lockfile Integrity is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox