Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Spectral. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find real value in CloudGuard Spectral's pre-commit scanning, which stops vulnerable dependencies before they land in repos rather than after they're already in production. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and handles malicious package blocking, a threat most SCA tools ignore entirely. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing CI/CD pipeline or expect vendor support beyond async channels; Spectral's small team means implementation is largely on you.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs Check Point CloudGuard Spectral for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is developed by Spectral. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuditJS and Check Point CloudGuard Spectral serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning. Key differences: AuditJS is Free while Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is Commercial, AuditJS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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