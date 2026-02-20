Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auconet BICS is a commercial network access control tool by Auconet. HPE Aruba Networking is a commercial secure access service edge tool by HPE Aruba Networking. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network access control fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams managing sprawling hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Auconet BICS because it collapses network visibility, device authentication, and asset inventory into one console instead of forcing you to stitch five tools together. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA with real-time device profiling and 802.1X enforcement across physical and virtual layers, which means you actually know what's on your network and can enforce access policy at scale. Skip this if you need pure endpoint detection and response or deep application-layer threat hunting; BICS is infrastructure-first, not threat-first.
Mid-market and enterprise networking teams managing mixed wired, wireless, and IoT environments will get the most from HPE Aruba Networking Central because it consolidates network access control with SD-WAN and SSE into one console, eliminating the tool sprawl that usually forces separate vendor relationships for each layer. The platform covers all three NIST CSF 2.0 infrastructure resilience functions,identity management, continuous monitoring, and security architecture,which means you're not inheriting detection gaps downstream. Skip this if your organization runs a purely cloud-native network or lacks the operational depth to operationalize zero trust; the deployment complexity and integration touchpoints demand mature NetOps teams, not quick wins.
Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt.
AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management
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Common questions about comparing Auconet BICS vs HPE Aruba Networking for your network access control needs.
Auconet BICS: Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt. built by Auconet. Core capabilities include 100% network visibility across all infrastructure from a single screen, Network Access Control (NAC) with IEEE 802.1X and MAC Layer-2 authentication, Virtual CMDB with real-time correlated device data..
HPE Aruba Networking: AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management. built by HPE Aruba Networking. Core capabilities include Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring..
Both serve the Network Access Control market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auconet BICS differentiates with 100% network visibility across all infrastructure from a single screen, Network Access Control (NAC) with IEEE 802.1X and MAC Layer-2 authentication, Virtual CMDB with real-time correlated device data. HPE Aruba Networking differentiates with Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring.
Auconet BICS is developed by Auconet. HPE Aruba Networking is developed by HPE Aruba Networking. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auconet BICS and HPE Aruba Networking serve similar Network Access Control use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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