Auconet BICS: Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt. built by Auconet. Core capabilities include 100% network visibility across all infrastructure from a single screen, Network Access Control (NAC) with IEEE 802.1X and MAC Layer-2 authentication, Virtual CMDB with real-time correlated device data..

HPE Aruba Networking: AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management. built by HPE Aruba Networking. Core capabilities include Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring..

Both serve the Network Access Control market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.