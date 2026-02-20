AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume customer onboarding or account recovery will get the most from AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform because it processes verification in under 8 seconds while catching deepfake and synthetic identity fraud that slower manual reviews miss. The platform validates 5,000+ document types across 190 countries, SOC 2 certified, with passive liveness detection that eliminates the friction of video selfies. Skip this if you need identity verification tightly integrated into a broader IAM or access management suite; AU10TIX is a specialist tool, not a platform play.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling identity verification across multiple platforms will get the most from AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID because it eliminates repeated KYC friction without warehousing PII across systems. The cryptographic credential model means users verify once, then share tamper-proof identity assertions across partners, cutting both fraud surface and compliance liability; Microsoft Entra integration keeps it anchored in existing access stacks. Skip this if your primary need is passwordless authentication or step-up MFA within a single application, where lighter-weight solutions will do the job faster.
AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks.
Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification.
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Common questions about comparing AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform vs AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID for your identity verification needs.
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..
AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID: Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Reusable digital identity credentials verified once and shared across platforms, Tamper-proof credential issuance using advanced cryptographic verification, Real-time identity verification to reduce fraud and identity theft risk..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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