1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume customer onboarding or account recovery will get the most from AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform because it processes verification in under 8 seconds while catching deepfake and synthetic identity fraud that slower manual reviews miss. The platform validates 5,000+ document types across 190 countries, SOC 2 certified, with passive liveness detection that eliminates the friction of video selfies. Skip this if you need identity verification tightly integrated into a broader IAM or access management suite; AU10TIX is a specialist tool, not a platform play.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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