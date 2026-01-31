Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attify AttifyOS is a commercial iot security tool by Attify. Metalware is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Metalware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best iot security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams assessing IoT and embedded devices need AttifyOS because it bundles firmware extraction, hardware interfaces, and wireless protocol testing in one pre-configured Linux distro, eliminating the months typically spent cobbling together compatible tools. The toolkit addresses both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security through dedicated binary analysis and SDR capabilities that catch firmware-level vulnerabilities most network-only pentesters miss. Skip this if your scope is primarily cloud infrastructure or enterprise IT; AttifyOS assumes hands-on hardware access and benefits teams with at least one engineer comfortable with reverse engineering workflows.
Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment
Autonomous firmware binary pentesting platform requiring no source code or hardware.
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Common questions about comparing Attify AttifyOS vs Metalware for your iot security needs.
Attify AttifyOS: Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Pre-configured IoT penetration testing environment, Firmware analysis and extraction capabilities, Software-defined radio tools for wireless protocol testing..
Metalware: Autonomous firmware binary pentesting platform requiring no source code or hardware. built by Metalware. Core capabilities include Autonomous binary firmware fuzzing without source code or hardware, Root cause analysis with stack traces and reproducible crash inputs, Basic block code coverage reporting..
Both serve the IoT Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attify AttifyOS differentiates with Pre-configured IoT penetration testing environment, Firmware analysis and extraction capabilities, Software-defined radio tools for wireless protocol testing. Metalware differentiates with Autonomous binary firmware fuzzing without source code or hardware, Root cause analysis with stack traces and reproducible crash inputs, Basic block code coverage reporting.
Attify AttifyOS is developed by Attify. Metalware is developed by Metalware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attify AttifyOS and Metalware serve similar IoT Security use cases: both cover Firmware Analysis, Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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