Attify AttifyOS: Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Pre-configured IoT penetration testing environment, Firmware analysis and extraction capabilities, Software-defined radio tools for wireless protocol testing..

Metalware: Autonomous firmware binary pentesting platform requiring no source code or hardware. built by Metalware. Core capabilities include Autonomous binary firmware fuzzing without source code or hardware, Root cause analysis with stack traces and reproducible crash inputs, Basic block code coverage reporting..

Both serve the IoT Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.