Attify IoT Security Training: Training program focused on IoT security skills and techniques. built by Attify. Core capabilities include IoT security fundamentals training, Hardware and firmware analysis instruction, IoT communication protocol security..

Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation: Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include IoT pentesting strategy creation and attack surface exploration, Firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, JTAG identification and debugging..

Both serve the IoT Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.